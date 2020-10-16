We will be live streaming the 9th annual Palestine Book Awards on this page, on the 5th of November 6pm GMT.

The event will consist of the keynote address by Rima Khalaf, Former minister in Jordanian government; as well as a roundtable discussion with the 7 shortlisted authors moderated by Professor Eugene Rogan, St Anthony’s College, Oxford.

The judges for this year are Alan Waddams, Professor Nur Masalha, Victoria Brittain, Haifa Zangana, Dr Ibrahim Darwish and Subhi Hadidi. You can read the judges' notes on why their books were shortlisted here.





Palestine Book Awards 2020's shortlisted authors are: