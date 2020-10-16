Palestine Book Awards 2020
16 October 2020
We will be live streaming the 9th annual Palestine Book Awards on this page, on the 5th of November 6pm GMT.
The event will consist of the keynote address by Rima Khalaf, Former minister in Jordanian government; as well as a roundtable discussion with the 7 shortlisted authors moderated by Professor Eugene Rogan, St Anthony’s College, Oxford.
The judges for this year are Alan Waddams, Professor Nur Masalha, Victoria Brittain, Haifa Zangana, Dr Ibrahim Darwish and Subhi Hadidi. You can read the judges' notes on why their books were shortlisted here.
Palestine Book Awards 2020's shortlisted authors are:
- Susan Abulhawa
Against the Loveless World (Bloomsbury Circus)
- Finbarr Barry Flood - Editor
There Where You Are Not: Selected Writings of Kamal Boullata (Hirmer Verlag, Munich)
- Nathalie Handal
Life in a Country Album (University Of Pittsburgh Press)
- Rashid Khalidi
The hundred years' war on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917–2017 (Metropolitan Books/henry Holt & Company)
- Sahar Khalifeh – Author
Sawad Hussain - Translator
Passage to the Plaza (Seagull Books)
- Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian
Incarcerated Childhood and the Politics of Unchilding (Cambridge University Press)
- Gardner Thompson
Legacy of Empire: Britain, Zionism and the Creation of Israel (Saqi Books)